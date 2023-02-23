Release day for grassland earless dragons

THE Canberra grasslands earless dragon breeding facility, launched in 2021, has released 40 dragons into a predator-free ring tank enclosure, in a return to the wild today (February 23).

The breeding facility colony in Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve is home to 12 breeding males and 15 breeding females, which resulted in 30 offspring over the last two years – with the addition of 10 babies from Melbourne Zoo.

“These ring tanks have been established to provide controlled areas for ecological and behavioural research,” said Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti.

“The ring tanks took two years to build and landscape and include 50 artificial burrows to mimic natural habitat, as well as small water bodies that will attract insects for the dragons to eat.

“Not only are the dragon-breeding colonies an insurance population to guard against extinction, but they also maintain and improve genetic diversity within the Canberra grassland earless dragon population that will give this critically endangered species a greater chance of survival in the long-term.

“We still have a lot to learn about the species and this program is helping us understand more about their genetics, behaviour, breeding habits and ecology, including complicated relationships with other species such as the Canberra raspy cricket and wolf spiders. Research on habitat use and interactions with wolf spiders is due to commence in late September.”