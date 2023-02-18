Second death at Gibraltar Falls in a week

ANOTHER man has lost his life this evening (February 18) at Gibraltar Falls.

The 22-year-old is the second man in less than a week to die from falling from Gibraltar Falls.

At about 5.25pm, police received a report that the man had fallen and could not be located.

Police, ambulance rescue teams plus the rescue helicopter were dispatched to the location.

By 6.05pm the man was found unconscious in the water and was unable to be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Last Sunday a 19-year-old man fell to his death from a cliff at Gibraltar Falls.

On Wednesday, the Gibraltar Falls precinct was closed until further notice by ACT Conservator Flora and Fauna Bren Burkevics, who said the closure would continue until a safety review was completed.

“I have attended Gibraltar Falls with rangers from the ACT Parks and Conservation Service to inspect the visitor facilities including warning signs, designated walking tracks, guardrails and viewing platforms and identify opportunities to further strengthen the safety measures that are already in place.

“The safety review is underway and is expected to take several weeks.”