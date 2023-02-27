Smoke, flames may be visible from Coree burn

SMOKE and flames may be visible while a prescribed burn is underway in Coree, west of Canberra, says Emergency Services.
Scheduled to start from 5pm Monday, the burn will be monitored by the ACT Rural Fire Service.
