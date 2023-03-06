Speeding teens crash stolen car

TWO teens are facing court for stealing a Toyota sedan and crashing it into a front garden in Nicholls.

At 9.10am on Sunday, police received reports of two Toyota sedans travelling at high speed on the Tuggeranong Parkway.

Police say officers followed one of the cars from Gungahlin Drive into Nicholls, and saw two boys, aged 16 and 17, in the front seats.

Police turned on their lights and siren before directing the boys to pull over, but they accelerated away before crashing into the front garden of a home in Anne Clarke Avenue, Nicholls.

The boys were arrested nearby, and charged with driving/riding a motor vehicle without consent, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, property damage, cannabis possession, trespassing and weapon possession.

They will face the ACT Children’s Court later this month.

Anyone with dash-cam footage should call 1800 333000.