Students combine art and nature for competition

ACT students from year five to year 12 are drawing, painting and creating digital art to protect ACT waterways through a DrainART competition.

The students artwork will be printed as large, durable, weatherproof stickers and installed on top of stormwater drain covers. Short videos will be featured on the H20K website and on social media.

Participants in the DrainART competition have the chance to win a voucher worth up to $150, or a special Minister’s Prize worth $300.

Water Minister Shane Rattenbury said all winning artworks will be published online.

“It’s important we do what we can to keep our waterways healthy by only letting rain down our stormwater drains,” he said.

“To avoid flooding, urban stormwater systems are designed to move water away from our homes and streets quickly.

“This means that the water running through urban areas is quick to carry rubbish, pollution, leaves, fertiliser, and soil sediments directly to our lakes, ponds and rivers. This creates water quality problems and can result in toxic algal blooms and lead to lake closures across the city.”

Submissions are open until April 6, more information here.