Teen goes missing from Moncrieff

OSMAN Fofanah has not been seen or heard from since about 8pm on Saturday and was last seen in Moncrieff.
The 14-yer-old is described by police as being of African appearance, about 170cm (5’7”) tall, with a slim build, short black hair, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey track suit pants, and red and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 131444.
