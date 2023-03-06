News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 22°/24° | Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Teens speed through roadworks

Police catch speeding teens in 60km/h roadwork zone

TWO teenage drivers have been fined $1841 each for speeding at nearly double the 60km/h roadwork limit, along Gundaroo Drive.

At 8.30pm on Monday, police watched the drivers reach speeds of up to 108km/h along Gundaroo Drive in McKellar.

The drivers have been issued traffic infringement notices, fines, accrued six demerit points and will have their licenses suspended at a later date.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

One Response to Teens speed through roadworks

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews