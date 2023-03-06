Teens speed through roadworks

TWO teenage drivers have been fined $1841 each for speeding at nearly double the 60km/h roadwork limit, along Gundaroo Drive.

At 8.30pm on Monday, police watched the drivers reach speeds of up to 108km/h along Gundaroo Drive in McKellar.

The drivers have been issued traffic infringement notices, fines, accrued six demerit points and will have their licenses suspended at a later date.