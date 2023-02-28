Two dead in Gunning truck crash

A TRUCK driver and his passenger are dead following a crash in Gunning on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Collector Road, Gunning, at 11.15pm, where a B-double truck had allegedly crashed down an embankment.

The body of the driver – a man aged 33 – was found at the scene. NSW police found a second body, believed to be the passenger, a short time later.

The passenger is yet to be formally identified.