Two dead in Gunning truck crash

A TRUCK driver and his passenger are dead following a crash in Gunning on Monday.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Collector Road, Gunning, at 11.15pm, where a B-double truck had allegedly crashed down an embankment.
The body of the driver – a man aged 33 – was found at the scene. NSW police found a second body, believed to be the passenger, a short time later.
The passenger is yet to be formally identified.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply