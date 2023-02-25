Unknown driver slams car into Palmerston house

A CAR slammed into a house in Palmerston late on Friday night. The homeowner was inside but uninjured, police say.

At about 10.20pm police were on the scene and found the vehicle and its owner about 100 metres away from the home.

Police say the car owner appeared highly intoxicated and refused to undergo a roadside screening test or identify the driver at the time of the collision.

Two other people believed to have been in the vehicle at the time of the collision ran away.

Fire & Rescue personnel made the house safe and police seized the vehicle for forensic testing.

The vehicle owner was arrested and was charged with refusing to undergo a screening test and failing to provide a breath sample.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.