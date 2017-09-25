‘Great Sport!’ wins dance award

GOLD dancers dive in

CANBERRA Dance Theatre and dance director Liz lea were honoured last night (September 24),  in the Outstanding Achievement in Community Dance category at the annual Australian Dance Awards, for the  production “Great Sport!”

Liz Lea as the narrator

The awards were presented on  at the Victorian Arts Centre  to  celebrate all areas of dance performance and work.

The winning project was devised and delivered under the guidance of the company’s then artistic director, Liz Lea, assisted by Philip Piggin and Jane Ingall and the award went to “Liz Lea and Collaborators”.

“Great Sport!” was a site-specific dance, set at the National Museum of Australia, that celebrated the legacy of Australian movement and sporting history and was performed by the GOLD dancers group from Canberra Dance Theatre and Dance for Parkinson’s in the ACT to celebrate World Health Day last year.

Choreographers involved were Liz Lea, Martin del Amo, Kate Denborough and Gerard van Dyke of KAGE Physical Theatre, Tammi Gissell, and Dance for Parkinson’s teachers Philip Piggin and Jane Ingall, assisted by Debora di Centa, with support from Parkinson’s ACT and Belconnen and Tuggeranong Arts Centres.

All photos by Lorna Sim.

Site-specific dance at the National Museum

