Fitzharris hits back at ‘negative’ Liberals

HEALTH Minister Meegan Fitzharris has hit back at the Canberra Liberals calling them “reckless” after they sought leave to move a motion to censure her in the Legislative Assembly today (November 27).

Ms Fitzharris says the Canberra Liberals’ attempt to denigrate the public health system and the thousands of people who work in it should be seen for what it is – reckless and negative.

“If the Canberra Liberals bothered to look at what ACT Health and Canberra Health Services have achieved this year, they might be a little embarrassed by their continued negativity today,” she says.

“Not only did ACT Health and Canberra Health Services achieve accreditation for the maximum three-year period, but we opened a new public hospital, a new Walk-in Centre in Gungahlin, completely refurbished the Calvary Public Hospital Maternity Ward and announced a major expansion of Clare Holland House.

“I acknowledge there has been a lot of change this year, with the separation of ACT Health and a number of major reforms. But this will help set our health system up for many years to come as our city grows and matures.

“While ACT Labor is committed to delivering better healthcare where and when people need it, the Canberra Liberals seem to be incapable of understanding the complexities of our health system.”