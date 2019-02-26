Armed men threaten staff in Kaleen

BWS staff were threatened by two armed men who allegedly robbed the store in Kaleen on Sunday, February 24.

The men entered the store, which is located at the Kaleen Shopping Centre, on Georgina Crescent, at about 5.24pm.

They stole cash and cigarettes before running out of the store, across Georgina Crescent towards Staaten Crescent.

Both men are described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 183cm (6’) tall, with thin to average builds and 20-30 years of age. They were both described as wearing dark hooded tops and face coverings.

Police urge witnesses to contact them via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6367399.