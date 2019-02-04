Arts / Claire paints Queanbeyan identity

JAMBEROO-based artist and designer Claire Foxton has been chosen to create a transformative mural on a wall of Bicentennial Hall.

Claire will paint a portrait mural of a Queanbeyan local who best represents “Queanbeyan” following a consultation where Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council is asking people to “have a say” until March 1.

Over-the-moon about being chosen, Claire says she’s really looking forward to seeing the community’s nominations for this exciting mural.

Since entering the world of public art in 2016, Claire has been popular nationally and internationally.

She has a distinctive mix of abstract and realistic techniques. Her work explores the human condition through large scale public portraiture in spaces usually reserved for decoration or advertising.

Notable projects that Claire has been involved in include the Adelaide Fringe Festival; Pillars Project Brisbane; Street Prints Christchurch NZ; Wall to Wall Festival Benalla; Melbourne Central Activation

“Your say” nominations to qprc.nsw. gov.au/whats-your-story- portrait-mural