‘Big changes’ protect ACT school kids

THE ACT government is making “big” legislative changes to the education system, according to Education Minister Yvette Berry.

Following the “Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse” and the Glanfield Review, the ACT government has passed new amendments today (February 19), which further clarify the responsibilities of people caring for students.

Ms Berry says the amended “ACT Teacher Quality Institute Act 2010” now requires employers to provide more information about a teacher, such as conduct and disciplinary action, to the “Teacher Quality Institute” before a teacher is registered.

“Amendments to the Act also strengthen the requirements around Working with Vulnerable People registration as a condition of their teaching status, ensuring that teachers always maintain up to date registration if they wish to continue teaching,” she says.

“The Education Act has been amended to require non-government schools to implement the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

“As part of the agreed Royal Commission recommendations, the government will provide clarity on the criteria and conditions that non-government schools must meet to be registered as a non-government school in the ACT.

“The government will also enhance the safety and protection of children by enabling better cross-jurisdictional sharing of information about children and young people experiencing or at risk of family violence.

“If a child is un-enrolled from school in the ACT and there are concerns for their wellbeing, the Education Directorate will confirm the move with the family and confirm enrolment in the new jurisdiction to make sure they stay connected.”