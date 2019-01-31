Building group behind Braddon incident

CHASE Building Group has been given a “prohibition notice” from WorkSafe ACT after a concrete panel fell 17 metres at a Braddon construction site yesterday (Wednesday, January 30).

WorkSafe ACT says the notice relates to some of the site not having the adequate number of access areas and egress on some levels, as well as non-compliant scaffolding.

WorkSafe ACT inspectors were on the site until late last night and most of today gathering evidence.

Planning is now underway for the safe removal of the fallen panel from the neighbouring smash repair business.

This business has been able to return to operations with temporary amenities provided on the site.

ACT Work Safety commissioner Greg Jones says reports of non-compliant scaffolding at the site was particularly troubling noting WorkSafe’s ongoing and intensive focus on scaffolding and working at heights in the construction sector.

An exclusion zone remains in place at the site, but is only impacting the footpath area around the site.