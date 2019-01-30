Braddon business damaged by falling concrete

A BRADDON business has been significantly damaged after a concrete panel fell 17 metres from a neighbouring construction site this morning (Wednesday, January 30).

The 3.8 metre by 2.5 metre panel, which weighs 3.7 tonnes, fell onto the business when temporary support was removed from the panel.

No injuries have been reported but part of Mort Street, city bound between Cooyong Street and Elouera Street, has been closed.

Businesses such as Officeworks and the Braddon Smash Repair have also been closed.

An independent structural engineer has been commissioned by WorkSafe ACT to ensure the safety of other panels at the site.

As a precaution WorkSafe ACT also arranged for a licensed asbestos assessor to undertake testing to determine if bonded asbestos is present.

ACT Work Safety commissioner Greg Jones says inspectors will remain on site until late into the evening investigating the circumstances of the incident.

He says it’s a significant incident and could have very easily been fatal.