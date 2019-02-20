A TWO-year-old was allegedly left in an unattended vehicle in Yass for about six hours yesterday (February 20). Police were called to the vehicle, which was parked at a child care centre, just after 3pm. […]
Child left in vehicle in Yass for about six hours
A TWO-year-old was allegedly left in an unattended vehicle in Yass for about six hours yesterday (February 20).
Police were called to the vehicle, which was parked at a child care centre, just after 3pm.
The child was taken to hospital and treated for dehydration.
The matter has been reported to Family & Community Services.
