Committee looks into Canberra’s high fuel prices

IT’s not clear why Canberrans are spending significantly more on petrol than other parts of Australia, says Tara Cheyne who is the chair of a new committee investigating fuel prices.

The ACT Legislative Assembly passed a motion to establish the Select Committee on Fuel Pricing on Thursday, February 14.

Ms Cheyne says Canberra petrol prices are, on average, at least seven cents per litre higher than Australia’s five largest cities.

The committee is investigating why Canberra drivers continue to be charged more for fuel and is calling on individuals, families, organisations, businesses and petrol companies to share their opinions.

Ms Cheyne says an inquiry into fuel prices was sorely needed as Canberra drivers continued to be gouged at the pump.

“The ACT community believes the market has failed to deliver competitive fuel prices,” she says.

Submissions to the committee are due by 5pm, Monday, March 11 by e-mailing committees@ parliament.act.gov.au. More information at parliament.act. gov.au