Dump Zed, says union Valentine’s campaign

THERE’S going to be no love lost on Valentine’s Day as UnionsACT mobilises volunteers to distribute what it estimates to be tens of thousands of “Dump Zed” postcards.

The postcards, which encourage Canberrans to let Liberal Senator Zed Seselja know “its over”, will be distributed every day up to Thursday at major bus interchanges and city centres, and letterboxed across the ACT.

“Since we kickstarted our ‘Dump Zed’ campaign, we’ve been inundated with volunteers and donors, all of who want a second ACT senator that genuinely represents Canberra,” says UnionsACT secretary Alex White.

“We know the majority of voters in the ACT disapprove of Zed’s performance and if an election were held now, he would struggle to be re-elected.

“Zed’s standing with Canberrans has plummeted since his high-profile opposition to marriage equality last year, his climate denialism and the central role he played in promoting Peter Dutton’s toxic leadership ambitions.”

He says UnionsACT will continue the campaign up to election day.