Family concerned for missing Ngunnawal teen

FAMILY and police have concerns for the wellbeing of teenager Janelle Paz who has been missing since Saturday, February 16.

The 16-year-old was last seen at her home in Ngunnawal at about 1.30pm. Police and Janelle’s family would like to reassure her that she is not in any trouble.

She is described as about 165cm (5’5”) tall, with a slim build, tanned complexion, dark brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone who has seen Janelle or who has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 using reference number 6365610.