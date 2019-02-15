Gang brawl disturbs busy Phillip restaurant

A BUSY Phillip restaurant, full of adults and children, was disturbed when more than a dozen suspected Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) members attacked four men.

The suspected gang members entered the restaurant at about 8pm on Friday, January 18.

Police have arrested six members involved in the attack and say the men will face the ACT Magistrate’s Court at a later date.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident and have not already spoken to police are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.