Fyshwick grass fire extinguished

A GRASS fire burning at the intersection of Newcastle Street and Hindmarsh Drive in Fyshwick has been extinguished. ACT Fire and Rescue and the ACT Rural Fire Service responded to the emergency with about 400 […]
POLICE have arrested a 21-year-old man in relation to two aggravated robberies this week. Police allege that on Monday (February 11) the man threatened a member of the public with a knife in a car […]
A BUSY Phillip restaurant, full of adults and children, was disturbed when more than a dozen suspected Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) members attacked four men. The suspected gang members entered the restaurant at about 8pm on […]
THE Morrison government, politically-speaking, is trying to do a loaves-and-fishes exercise with the medevac legislation, over which the parliament defied the executive this week. It is attempting to inflate Labor’s support for a modest measure […]
“THE Canberra Times” is on the auction block again with news this week that Macquarie Capital has been commissioned to find a buyer for the paper and its associated titles in the former Fairfax regional […]
DISTINGUISHED Canberra former public servant John Turner, of Isaacs, has died after a long period of illness. He was 80. Mr Turner was chief executive of the ACT Department of Urban Services (1989-1997) through the […]
