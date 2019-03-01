Have you seen Monica?

MISSING 28-year-old Monica Sirel was last seen in Dickson at about 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday, February 28).

Monica’s family hold concerns for her welfare and police believe she may be in the Shellharbour area of NSW.

She is described as being Caucasian in appearance, 175cm (5’10”) tall, with a solid build, olive complexion and dark brown shoulder length hair.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to phone 131 444 using reference number 6369014.