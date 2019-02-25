Investigation unearths questions around 2017 death

THAI national Paweena Dumdee, who died at Canberra Hospital in 2017 from a brain haemorrhage, is believed to have been a victim of exploitation by traffickers, according to police.

Ms Dumdee’s death on Thursday, August 24, 2017, was not reported to police at the time and was believed to be caused by drug use.

During 2018, investigations into human trafficking offences indicated that Ms Dumdee may have been a victim of exploitation by traffickers or the operators of Chok Dee Massage in Fyshwick, where she worked.

The ACT Coroner is now seeking information about Ms Dumdee, her activities, her health during her time in Australia and her place of employment.

ACT Policing is conducting the investigation for the Coroner and is particularly seeking:

Ms Dumdee’s family members, some of whom are likely still to be in Sydney.

Other people who worked at Chok Dee Massage in 2017.

Anyone with any information about Ms Dumdee during her time in Australia.

Anyone with information about drugs suspected of being supplied to workers at Chok Dee Massage

The identity of anyone involved in the events leading up to Ms Dumdee’s death.

Police are urging anyone who can provide any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6295583.