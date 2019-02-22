A LARGE mobile crane tipped onto its side during routine maintenance at a business site in Hume today (February 22). No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 1.15pm. WorkSafe ACT inspectors and […]
Large mobile crane tips in Hume
A LARGE mobile crane tipped onto its side during routine maintenance at a business site in Hume today (February 22).
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 1.15pm.
WorkSafe ACT inspectors and ACT Fire & Rescue are on the site ensuring the immediate area around the crane is safe.
WorkSafe ACT has issued a Non-Disturbance Notice on the immediate area and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
