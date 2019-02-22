Large mobile crane tips in Hume

A LARGE mobile crane tipped onto its side during routine maintenance at a business site in Hume today (February 22).

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 1.15pm.

WorkSafe ACT inspectors and ACT Fire & Rescue are on the site ensuring the immediate area around the crane is safe.

WorkSafe ACT has issued a Non-Disturbance Notice on the immediate area and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.