Light rail takes priority at intersections

STARTING today (March 1), light rail vehicles will have priority at intersections and crossings.

Transport Minister Meegan Fitzharris is urging Canberrans who are driving, cycling or walking near the light rail route, to be aware of light rail vehicles as they begin to move faster along the track.



“From today the community should expect light rail vehicles to be the first to cross through intersections, pedestrian crossings and median crossings when travelling along the Gungahlin to the City route,” she says.

“As with all the changes associated with light rail, the important thing is to obey the road rules. If everyone obeys the rules – in particular, paying close attention to traffic lights – everyone is safe.”



Light rail project director Meghan Oldfield says the new traffic signalling system works to provide light rail vehicles with priority as they approach intersections.

Pedestrians will now see a “don’t walk” signal when they reach a track crossing. If a light rail vehicle is approaching, pedestrians and cyclists will need to wait for the green signal before crossing the tracks.