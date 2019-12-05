Locals write some big wins in publishing awards

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AT its annual awards night held this evening (December 5) in The Street Theatre, the ACT Writers Centre announced the winners of its 2019 ACT Writing and Publishing Awards.

The award for fiction, judged by Karen Waaron and Margaret Innes, went to Shane Smith for his 500-page graphic novel, “Triumviratus”, which is about three desperate people and their misadventures in love.

The award for non-fiction, judged by Amy Walters and Peter Papathansiou, went to Craig Cormick for “Backseat Drivers”, a satire on the intersection and byways of the past, the present and the future.

The award for poetry, judged by Hazel Hall and Merlinda Bobis was given to Penelope Layland for “Things I’ve Thought to Tell You Since I Saw You Last”.

The Children’s Book Award, judged by Tania McCartney and Jacqueline de Rose-Ahern, was won jointly by Nicole Godwin and Demelsa Haughton for “Billie” along with “When Worlds Collide” by Amy Laurens.

The June Shenfield Poetry Award, judged by Lucy Alexander was won by Riahta Ranford for “Satan’s Brew” and the Marjorie Graber-McInnis Short Story Award, judged by Beatrice Smith went to Ron Schroer for “Pig Headed”.

The Anne Edgeworth Young Writers Fellowship was presented to Kellie Nissen by the late Edgeworth’s son, Tony Godfrey-Smith. Nissen will receive support from the trust for assistance with mentorship to guide her through the process of developing her long-term blog on raising a child with autism into a narrative non-fiction work.

Highly Commended Awards went to:

In the fiction category, highly commended awards went to ALISON BOOTH for “A Perfect Marriage”, CRAIG CORMICK for “The Years of the Wolf” and PENELOPE HANLEY for “After She Left”.

In the non-fiction category, highly commended awards went to ANGELIKA ERPIC for “Joe Baker” and KATHRYN SPURLING for “Fire at Sea: HMAS Westralia 1998”.

In the poetry category, highly commended awards went to KA NELSON for “Inlandia”.

The June Shenfield Poetry Award went to:

SIMONE KING for “Last Lights On the Great Divide” and ROSALIND MORAN for “Keeping My Wits About Me”.

The Marjorie Graber-McGinnis Short Story Award went to:

SOPHIE CAMPBELL for “Nobody’s Home” and ELIZABETH EGAN for “The Shearer’s Wife”.

The Anne Edgeworth Fellowship went to:

SIMONE KING, REBEKKA LEARY and GEMMA NETHERCOTE WAY.