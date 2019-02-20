Man knocked out in Griffith

A MAN was knocked unconscious in Griffith after a fight broke out between his colleague and three unknown men.

It was about 1am on Saturday, December 22, when three men and the colleague began fighting near the corner of Franklin Street and Flinders Way.

Police say the man who was knocked unconscious was not actively involved in the alteration.

All five men were at the same licensed premises prior to the assault.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6343967.