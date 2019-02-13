A MAN became trapped under a skid-steer loader today (February 13) during a worksite incident in Turner. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free him at about 12.30pm. ACT Ambulance Service paramedics treated the patient for […]
Man trapped at Turner worksite
A MAN became trapped under a skid-steer loader today (February 13) during a worksite incident in Turner.
Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free him at about 12.30pm.
ACT Ambulance Service paramedics treated the patient for his injuries on scene before transporting him to hospital.
He’s in a stable condition.
The site has now been handed to WorkSafe ACT.
