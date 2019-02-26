New ‘Property’ president with big building plans

THE Village Building Company CEO, Travis Doherty, has been elected to head up Canberra’s Property Council of Australia.

Mr Doherty takes on the role after George Katheklakis from KDN Group stepped down from his position as president.

Senior development manager of Lendlease Development Arabella Rohde and Amalgamated Property Group’s Phil O’Brien were also elected as vice president’s for the same term.

Canberra Property Council of Australia’s executive director, Adina Cirson says Mr Doherty brings his experience of not only leading Village Building Company, but 25 years’ experience in executive leadership positions across a range of industries including property development and construction, financial services, manufacturing and professional services.

Mr Doherty says he is proud to be asked to step into this role at such a critical time.

“Canberra is undergoing a period of huge transformation, and never has it been more important than now to get the strategic planning and infrastructure needed for our city to meet the needs of our community, he says.

“As our city grows and transforms, we must also keep in mind the role we can play for our neighbours as the city which is the economic heart of our region.

“That means we have to plan our city to meet the needs of not just Canberrans, but position ourselves strategically to encourage investment and economic growth of our city for the more than one million people who live and work in the region.

“The challenge remains – how we keep the very best of what we all love about Canberra, but grow up to the be the city we want to become and there is enormous potential and opportunity in that.

“Key to this is ensuring that issues like fair taxes and charges, outcomes focused planning, genuine housing choice for Canberrans, building design and quality and delivering density and liveability along transport corridors remain front and centre for everyone in our community.

“I look forward to advocating on these critical issues during the biggest period of urban renewal our city has ever seen.”