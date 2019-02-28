MISSING 28-year-old Monica Sirel was last seen in Dickson at about 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday, February 28). Monica’s family hold concerns for her welfare and police believe she may be in the Shellharbour area of NSW. […]
Serious concerns for missing Curtin man
POLICE and the family of Bede Imerson have serious concerns after he went missing yesterday (Thursday, February 28).
The 39-year-old was last seen at his home in Curtin at about 6.10am.
Bede is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 190cm (6’2”) tall, with a stocky build and short light brown/grey hair.
Police are urging anyone who has seen Bede or who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police operations on 131 444 using reference number 6368784.
