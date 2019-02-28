Serious concerns for missing Curtin man

POLICE and the family of Bede Imerson have serious concerns after he went missing yesterday (Thursday, February 28).

The 39-year-old was last seen at his home in Curtin at about 6.10am.

Bede is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 190cm (6’2”) tall, with a stocky build and short light brown/grey hair.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Bede or who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police operations on 131 444 using reference number 6368784.