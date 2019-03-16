Spirited protest by school kids in Civic

Protestors at the School Kids 4 Climate Action rally march in Civic. Photo: Mike Welsh

YESTERDAY’S School Kids 4 Climate Action rally was vocal and spirited as thousands of demonstrated gathered in Civic.

Students from across the territory and beyond gathered as part of a world day of mass action.

Organisers placed a call to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s office with a message from the large crowd. Placards with “ScoMo has a Coal Heart” and “T. Abbott is as relevant as T. Rex” were popular.

Protestors Ella, Lillian and Sam say they were “totally” supported by teachers. Photo: MIke Welsh
Protestors at the School Kids 4 Climate Action rally march in Civic. Photo: Mike Welsh

Despite pressure on some student protesters not to join the rally, three Dickson College students said they were encouraged by their teachers. Ella, Lillian and Sam say they were “totally” supported by teachers, some of whom were also at the rally. 

