Strong winds blow fire bans across Canberra

A TOTAL Fire has been declared for tomorrow (February 12) following the Bureau of Meteorology’s Tuesday forecast of 31 degrees with dry conditions and strong winds.

ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Dom Lane said under Section 114 of the Emergencies Act 2004, the ban will begin at midnight tonight (February 11) and will end on midnight, Tuesday.

The forecast fire danger rating (FDR) for tomorrow is predicted to be “severe”, which ACT ESA says means fires may become uncontrollable and move quickly.

Residents in bushfire prone areas are urged to review their bushfire survival plan.

A state-wide total fire ban is also in place in NSW.