Where are Canberra’s top suburbs for wasps?

THERE have been 111 European wasp nests sightings and 13 stinging incidents recorded since December 1 but which Canberra suburbs are more likely to be stung with wasp sightings?

According to CoreEnviro Solutions senior pest and weed officer Jim Bariesheff, the suburbs with the most sightings of European wasp nests are Pialligo, Weston, Forde, Franklin and Dunlop.

Mr Bariesheff says this is a substantial number of European wasp sightings and nests, and there’s more expected as the warmer weather continues.

“Some nests can contain 2000 European wasps. This number is expected to grow even further by the end of February,” he says.

Mr Bariesheff says most of the stinging incidents have been from residents who disturbed a nest from gardening or with a hose.

If an European wasp nest is disturbed or the colony is threatened, Mr Bariesheff says the wasps will become very aggressive in protecting their nest. Wasps will swarm in large numbers and can sting multiple times. Multiple stings can cause a severe allergic reaction, if this occurs, seek immediate medical attention.

“Nests are often hidden with the most common nesting sites in wall cavities, a hole in the ground, roof voids and they can also be found in conifer trees. Wasps can gain access through cracks, crevices and holes around windows and door frames,” he says.

Mr Bariesheff strongly advises people to stay clear of an area if a nest is located.

More information, images and a list of pest control companies is available at ewasp.com.au