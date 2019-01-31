Woman arrested after Oaks Estate assault

A WOMAN, 58, was arrested yesterday (Thursday, January 31) in relation to an aggravated robbery at Oaks Estate on January 10.

This comes about a week after the president of the ACT chapter of the Satudarah Outlaw Motorcycle Gang was charged for his involvement in the robbery.

Police allege the woman, in the company of co-offenders, entered the home at about 7pm. The group made serious threats to the occupant, who was assaulted and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The woman will face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, February 1).

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6351173.