Work safety accident closes street in Braddon
BRADDON’s Mort Street, city bound between Cooyong Street and Elouera Street, has been closed after a concrete panel allegedly fell at a construction site.
As a precaution WorkSafe ACT is implementing changed traffic arrangements while it investigates the incident.
No injuries are reported.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.
ACT Fire & Rescue are assisting WorkSafe ACT at an incident that occurred earlier today on Mort Street, Braddon.
