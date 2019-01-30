Work safety accident closes street in Braddon

BRADDON’s Mort Street, city bound between Cooyong Street and Elouera Street, has been closed after a concrete panel allegedly fell at a construction site.

As a precaution WorkSafe ACT is implementing changed traffic arrangements while it investigates the incident.

No injuries are reported.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

ACT Fire & Rescue are assisting WorkSafe ACT at an incident that occurred earlier today on Mort Street, Braddon.