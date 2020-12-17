Robber steals cars from Club Lime members

AT least three people have taken to Facebook to report that their car keys, and in some cases their cars, were stolen from Club Lime gyms in Canberra’s south over the past few days.

One victim, an unknown administrator of the Lanyon Valley Facebook page, commented on the page late last night (December 16) saying their car was stolen from the carpark at Club Lime Conder after their keys were taken from inside the gym on Tuesday.

“If people could keep an eye out for a blue Hyundai station wagon, number plate YMS 77E, that would be much appreciated. Police are checking CCTV footage,” the post reads.

Police report that between 8.20pm and 9pm on Tuesday the blue Hyundai i30 was reported stolen from the car park of Club Lime Conder and have since released an image of the man (pictured) they believe was involved in the robbery.

A day later, a silver Toyota Prado was also reported stolen from Club Lime Coombs between 11.40am and 12.30pm. It was later recovered in Duffy.

Police believe the same offenders are linked to a vehicle theft from a gym in NSW on Tuesday.

As of midday today, about 93 people responded to the post on Facebook about the stolen Hyundai, with a few people sharing the same story.

Nicole Wadsworth said: “[On Tuesday], this exact thing happened to us but at Club Lime Googong! Took the keys right in plain sight of cameras and people and then walked around the block and stole our [Volkswagen] Amarok! Then drove all the way out to Lanyon and made five attempts to get into Club Lime Conder and did the exact same thing and stole another car.”

The same thing happened to Chrish Wetthasinghe’s husband. Chrish said his keys were stolen on Tuesday at Club Lime Conder but luckily his car wasn’t taken.

“Police are investigating,” she said.

Amal Le was a victim as well and said: “This happened to me this morning (December 16) [at] Club Lime Weston Creek.”

“CityNews” contacted Viva Leisure Limited, the operator of Club Lime, but received no comment on the situation.

In all cases police believe the offenders illegitimately gained entry to the gym before stealing car keys and fleeing in the vehicle while the owner was using the gym.