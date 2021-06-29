ACT businesses hit by ‘wave of cancellations’

By
Nick Overall
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Canberra Business Chamber CEO Graham Catt.

CANBERRA’S already struggling businesses and tourist attractions have been hit by a “wave of cancellations” since areas of Sydney went into lockdown last week, according to Canberra Business Chamber CEO Graham Catt. 

“In the school holiday period we’d normally be seeing a lot of people traveling to Canberra to visit friends and family and a large number of people on their way to the snow and down to other parts of the region that of course now can’t,” Mr Catt said.

“We are fortunate we don’t currently have any cases but there’s a real concern out there and that sense of uncertainty has an impact not only on customers plans to make decisions, but for businesses themselves in their ability to prepare.”

Mr Catt highlighted the importance of following health directions and supporting local businesses any way possible.

“We’ve moved into a situation where wearing masks is required of both staff and customers and that requires some adjustment. We certainly ask people when interacting with staff and small businesses to be kind, be thoughtful and remember that we are all in this together,” he said.

“It’s important customers don’t take any frustrations out on business owners who do have to enforce these rules.

“It’s also a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated, using the ‘Check-in CBR’ app and contact tracing.”

One tourist attraction that’s been hard-hit by the latest lockdown, Cockington Green, confessed that business operators are “fatigued and concerned” by the lost opportunity caused by travel restrictions introduced due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in NSW.

Its director of operations Mark Sarah said: “This is the second major holiday period which has been wiped out for the local tourism industry in six months following the Sydney shutdowns in late December and January. 

“The lockdown affects the ability of more than 5 million Sydneysiders and nearby LGA residents to travel and it doesn’t take too much imagination to understand the huge negative impact that this is having on business in Canberra which usually sees 50-60 per cent of visitation from the Greater Sydney region.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCanberra Raiders’ crowds set to mask harsh NRL restrictions
Next articleContract signed for hospital expansion
Nick Overall
Nick Overall

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply