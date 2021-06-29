ACT businesses hit by ‘wave of cancellations’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S already struggling businesses and tourist attractions have been hit by a “wave of cancellations” since areas of Sydney went into lockdown last week, according to Canberra Business Chamber CEO Graham Catt.

“In the school holiday period we’d normally be seeing a lot of people traveling to Canberra to visit friends and family and a large number of people on their way to the snow and down to other parts of the region that of course now can’t,” Mr Catt said.

“We are fortunate we don’t currently have any cases but there’s a real concern out there and that sense of uncertainty has an impact not only on customers plans to make decisions, but for businesses themselves in their ability to prepare.”

Mr Catt highlighted the importance of following health directions and supporting local businesses any way possible.

“We’ve moved into a situation where wearing masks is required of both staff and customers and that requires some adjustment. We certainly ask people when interacting with staff and small businesses to be kind, be thoughtful and remember that we are all in this together,” he said.

“It’s important customers don’t take any frustrations out on business owners who do have to enforce these rules.

“It’s also a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated, using the ‘Check-in CBR’ app and contact tracing.”

One tourist attraction that’s been hard-hit by the latest lockdown, Cockington Green, confessed that business operators are “fatigued and concerned” by the lost opportunity caused by travel restrictions introduced due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in NSW.

Its director of operations Mark Sarah said: “This is the second major holiday period which has been wiped out for the local tourism industry in six months following the Sydney shutdowns in late December and January.

“The lockdown affects the ability of more than 5 million Sydneysiders and nearby LGA residents to travel and it doesn’t take too much imagination to understand the huge negative impact that this is having on business in Canberra which usually sees 50-60 per cent of visitation from the Greater Sydney region.”