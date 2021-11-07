ACT joins NSW and SA to reach net zero emissions

THREE state and territory governments have reached an “historic” cross party agreement to help each other work towards reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The collaboration known as the Net Zero Emissions Policy Forum, will see the coalition and Liberal party governments in NSW and South Australia and the ACT Labor-Green’s government, work together solve the practical problems of reaching net zero emissions.

The move comes ahead of a cities and regions day at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the forum will prove vital in providing sub-national governments a shared suite of tools to address the policy challenges of achieving net zero emissions.

“Sub-national Governments have a vital role to play in getting to net zero emissions because we have some of the most important levers such as transport, buildings and energy,” Mr Barr said.

“This forum will drive a more collaborative approach to developing the policies to get to net zero emissions.”

NSW Treasurer and Energy minister Matt Kean said states and territories need to work together to tackle climate change.

“Greenhouse gas emissions do not recognise borders, and to tackle climate change we need a globally collaborative approach and that is what this forum is about,” Mr Kean said.