Arabella Rohde to head Canberra Property Council

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ARABELLA Rohde has been elected the first female president of the Canberra Property Council of Australia.

Elected on Monday (March 1), Ms Rohde, a senior development manager at Lendlease Development, will now head the council’s ACT division, and is focused on the recovery of the property industry after the tough year that was.

“We have lost 10,000 jobs in Canberra in the last year and the property sector amongst others was greatly affected,” said Ms Rohde.

“We must continue to work closely with our elected members, government officials, and key industry and community leaders to ensure the next 12 months sees the right balance between economic recovery and continuing important reform work.”

Ms Rohde brings more than 20 years of experience in the property and construction sector to the role, serving as vice-president of the Property Council for the last two years as well as chair of the planning, residential and sustainability committees.

“This experience makes her the best leader to advocate on behalf of the property sector,” said the council’s ACT executive director Adina Cirson.

Nationwide, the council advocates for the property industry, representing more than 2000 member companies that invest, own, manage and develop property throughout Australia, and Ms Cirson said Ms Rohde knows what is needed for the city and community to recover, grow and transform for the future.

Outgoing president Travis Doherty will continue to serve on the council in the role of vice-president.

Ms Cirson thanked Mr Doherty for his leadership during bushfires, hailstorms, a pandemic and an ACT election.

“With dramatically reduced population growth from 8000 persons per year to just 3000 because of the pandemic, and the recent downturn in approvals, the region has a number of challenges ahead,” said Ms Rohde.

“However, Canberra has the opportunity to build on its competitiveness with our capital city counterparts with our quality of life and affordability, but we must ensure improvements to our planning, land supply, infrastructure, tax and housing policies are geared to best leverage these opportunities.

“We need to position ourselves strategically to encourage investment and economic growth of our city.”