Artsday / Bad weather sinks prom concert

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra has decided to cancel the 2021 Summer Prom, calculating that even if the weather abates it is extremely unlikely that the conditions will be safe in time for the event on December 4, let alone earlier in the week for installation. The CSO will process refunds in the week commencing December 13, but patrons will be given the option to donate their refund, 50 per cent of which will go to “HeartStrings”, its fund for people facing barriers to concert attendance.

NEW dates have at last been announced for the 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial, “Ceremony”, which will run from March 26 to July 31 at the National Gallery showcasing the work of more than 35 artists from across Australia. A highlight of the opening weekend will be the inauguration of a permanent public art installation “Mulanganggari yur-wang” (alive and strong), by Matilda House and Paul Girrawah House.

THE Sesame Street Circus Spectacular Christmas edition makes its world debut in Canberra at Majura Park December 1-23. The show will take place under a Christmas-themed big top. Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert and Ernie and Super Grover will perform in an all-new Christmas story. Book here.

THE ANU Drill Hall Gallery is showing the work of Melbourne artist Elizabeth Newman, ranging over collage, installation, text-based, textile and found object art infused with painterly notions of representation. Wednesday-Sunday 10am to 5pm.

DYMOCKS has announced its Book of the Year for 2021 after nationwide voting process. The winner is “Still Life” by Sarah Winman, “a story of people brought together by love, war and art.

THE Melbourne Digital Concert Hall, soon to be renamed the Australian Digital Concert Hall, has won the Arts Leadership Award from Creative Partnerships Australia and is planning to present more than 200 live-streamed performances from around the country with all box office proceeds going to the artists. Founded at the height of covid by Chris Howlett and Adele Schonhardt, it has so far featured 2000 musicians, including Canberrans.

CANBERRA author Merlinda Bobis is participating in an online author’s discussion on her book “The Kindness of Birds,” in conversation with journalist Louise Maher at 2pm this this Saturday, November 27, Accessible here.

STUDENTS from the Marcela Fiorillo Studio will hold their last recital of the year at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 4.30pm, on Saturday (November 27). It’s free entry but registrations here or at the door.

A stage adaptation of Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” is now at Canberra Rep Theatre until December 5, book at canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.