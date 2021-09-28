Arts & Entertainment Artsday / Campaign to help struggling artists

Another day brimming with arts news and HELEN MUSA has it all here. THE National Association for the Visual Artists has just launched a new campaign, “Sit For an Artist,” urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to support Australia’s creative recovery in a practical way. New research undertaken by NAVA reveals that 81 per cent of visual artists earned less than $25,000 in the 2020-21 financial year, while 50 per cent reported an income decline of up to 100 per cent. The campaign video is here . SHORTIS and Simpson’s end-of-year satirical show, “A Shot In The Arm”, will be staged at Carrington Inn, Bungendore, so far , but other dates are also planned for Canberra, Jamberoo and Bowning. December 2 and 3, three course meal and show. Book here.

AUSTRALIA Post is marking the Archibald Prize centenary with the release of three $1.10 stamps featuring prize-winning portraits from across the decades: “Margaret Olley,” 1948 by William Dobell; “Portrait of Albert Namatjira,” 1956 by William Dargie; and “ Hugo,” 2013 by Del Kathryn Barton. The stamps and associated products are on sale from today, September 28, at participating Post Offices, via mail order on 1800 331 794, and here.

THE Canberra Symphony Orchestra invites audition recordings for rank-and-file players. Audio-only recordings are due on Friday, November 5. As well, a three-stage recruitment process is also underway for principal flute, principal bassoon and principal timpani, with applications are due on Thursday, October 7. Position descriptions, audition requirements and key dates are accessible here.

div class=”mceTemp”> “Vera” and “Shetland” creator, Ann CleevesTHE last in the BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival spring conversations will see “Vera” and “Shetland” creator, Ann Cleeves, talking to Sue Turnbull about “The Heron’s Cry,” her second Matthew Venn book set in North Devon, which will be on our screens soon. 6pm, Wednesday, September 29, book here.