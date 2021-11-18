Artsday / Canberra artist finalist in bird prize

ACT artist Frances McMahon’s painting “The Tricoloured Trio”, has been selected as one of 35 finalists in the Holmes Prize for Excellence in Realistic Australian Bird Art, now showing in Maleny, Queensland. McMahon has lived in Canberra most of her life and has been painting birds since age five.

THE “Wayfaring” exhibition, a photographic reflection of shifting experiences in everyday Taiwanese life, has been long-hidden because of covid, so the Australian Centre on China in the World Gallery, Fellows Lane, ANU, has extended the exhibition until November 25 with weekend openings on November 20-21 from 11am-3pm.

CANBERRA showbiz dance company, Kix Arts Productions, plan to bring Parisian cabaret to Canberra in “Reverie,” a variety show featuring cabaret, tap, hip-hop, song and dance and even ballet. The cabaret show is co-directed by former Moulin Rouge dancer, Kym Degenhart and Amy Orman, formerly a singer in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. At Erindale Theatre tomorrow night (November 20), book here.

THE 52-year-old Young Music Society has decided not to run its annual Summer Music School in 2021 because the virus is still circulating in unvaccinated under 12s, but is aiming to run a Primary Winter Music School in the middle of 2022 before resuming the YMS Summer Music School in January, 2023. Information here.

“ZEST Dance for Wellbeing” classes have been running in the ACT since 2013, and are movement classes designed for adults who want to keep their body and brain active and healthy. Classes have now resumed, face to face, at Belconnen and Tuggeranong Arts Centres. Throughout November regular participants are invited to bring a friend or family member to class, as a free guest. Those preferring to stay at home can continue online classes. More from 0417 417182.