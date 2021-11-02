Artsday / Celtic choir joins online orchestra

BANDS, choirs, singers and musicians from all over Australia, including the Canberra Celtic Choir, have been practising and recording the songs “Morning Star” and “Evening Star,” handed down through generations of Aboriginal family members from the Gold Coast region, and will join the AMEB Online Orchestra to perform them. The video will premiere tomorrow, at 5pm, ACT and NSW time, Wednesday, November 3 at a live event on the Gold Coast, but the event will be livestreamed on Facebook, registrations here



“AN Afternoon in Paris” is the first Wesley lunchtime concert after lockdown. Canberra pianist Stuart Long will perform Debussy, Poulenc, Satie, Ibert and Chaminade. At Wesley Music Centre, National Cct, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm tomorrow, Wednesday, November 3. Bookings essential here or at 6232 7248.

THE 2021 British Film Festival celebrates the best of British in a potpourri of contemporary films, documentaries and a flashback section to British films of the 1970s, including Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” and Sam Peckinpah’s “Straw Dogs”. Opening night is tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, with “The Duke,” starring Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent. All details and bookings here



Entries for the 2022 National Photography Portrait Prize, a stalwart of the National Portrait Gallery’s program, are now open, and will close in late January here

THE Australian Music Centre’s 2021 Peggy Glanville-Hicks Address features three musically diverse panellists – ethno-jazz musician Zela Margossian and two well-known Canberra musical faces, composer and percussionist Bree van Reyk and singer, composer and improviser Sia Ahmad. The conversation will be streamed and free live at 1.30pm on Thursday November 4 here

