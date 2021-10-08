News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today 12°/18° | Friday, October 8, 2021

Artsday / Classic performance streams free on Ballet TV

A moment from “Giselle”.

MAINA Gielgud’s classic “Giselle”, performed in 1990, an artistic peak for The Australian Ballet, is now streaming free on the Australian Ballet’s “Ballet TV” for a limited time here

WESLEY Music Centre is planning events from the end of October, with concerts booked commencing on Saturday, October 30 and its popular Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts due to start again on Wednesday, November 3.

Poets John Foulcher and Lisa Brockwell

“THAT Poetry Zoom” next Monday, October 11, from 7pm to 9pm will feature John Foulcher launching his twelfth book of poetry, “Dancing with Stephen Hawking”, and Lisa Brockwell, who now lives in Scotland, launching her second collection, “The Round Ring”, both published by Pitt Street Poetry. Accessible here

BUDDING Entertainment has acquired the rights to MTI’s new musical revue, “All Together Now!” for Canberra. It features songs from the big musicals licensed royalty-free to theatre companies all over the world to perform and livestream in a one-off weekend event from November 12-15. Would-be performers are invited to complete an Expression of Interest form here.

Inside Rusten Arts Centre

RUSTEN House Art Centre in Queanbeyan has a busy exhibition schedule lined up for 2022 but still has a small number of slots available for exhibition bookings. Artists are invited to submit expressions of interest to exhibit at Rusten House galleries in either July or August 2022, fees are required. Inquiries to 6285 6170 or Cultural.Services@qprc.nsw.gov.au

Helen Musa

Helen Musa

Top Stories

