Artsday / Free entry celebrates gallery reopening

There’s a buzz as national institutions and galleries begin to reopen. HELEN MUSA has the details in her latest “Artsday” column.

THE National Portrait Gallery is enticing patrons in with free entry to “Living Memory: National Photographic Portrait Prize 2021”, from today (October 29) to Sunday. Bookings essential here

OTHER Canberra arts institutions throwing open their doors again today include the National Gallery, the National Museum, Canberra Museum and Gallery and Canberra Glassworks, all abiding by health regulations.

DAVID Atfield’s new play, “Chiaroscuro” reclaims Italian artist Caravaggio’s place in queer history, unravelling tradition and history in a must-see erotic psychodrama about art and religion. The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre, November 24-27, book here or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA Contemporary Art Space at 19 Furneaux Street, Manuka, will be open again at 10am today with a joint exhibition between glass and print artists Rose-Mary Faulkner and Siobhan O’Connor, running until November 7. Then at 11am tomorrow, Saturday, October 30, in the larger gallery at 44 Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes, where Alex Asch Pat Hoffie are exhibiting their works in “Timeline,” curated by David Broker.

FROM October 30, opera fans will be able to enjoy the return of the Metropolitan Opera screen series, with six new productions showing in Australian cinemas nationally. The season will launch with René Pape’s portrayal of the tragic Tsar in “Boris Gudanov.” At Dendy cinemas.

MEGALO Print’s members’ exhibition will back after a hiatus of two years, on the theme of transformation, which is exactly the same theme as the members show at Craft ACT. At 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, from October 30 to December 11.

GEOFF Page’s next Poetry at Smiths Via Zoom will feature poets Jennifer Compton and Paul Magee reading their work. Online, Monday, November 1, access available by emailing gpage40@bigpond.net.au.

CANBERRA artist Lucy Palmer and Sydney artist Debbey Watson present “Forming Space,” at Suki & Hugh Gallery, an exhibition of new works in glass and clay respectively. Both are well known for using geometric forms and surface treatments to convey ideas around connectivity, relationship and space. At 38A Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, October 30–December 5.