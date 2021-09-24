News location:

Canberra CityNews

Artsday / One online platform closes while another opens

Zoya Patel

“FEMINARTSY” founder Zoya Patel has decided to officially “close the chapter” on the well-respected gender diverse Canberra-based online magazine but will instead launch “Intersectional”, “a platform for thoughtful, intersectional takes on culture, politics and art”. Watch this space. The “Feminartsy” archive will remain online at feminartsy.com

FURTHER to recent announcements about Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s plans for this year’s Summer Prom, staff have notified “CityNews” that the outdoor gala prom will take place next year on December 4, not December 3.

JudyWatson with “tow row”

QUEENSLAND Art Gallery – Gallery of Modern Art has launched a digital experience, with narration by Roxane McDonald, that animates and illuminates the significance of “tow row” 2016, the bronze fishing net sculpture by Queensland artist Judy Watson on permanent display at the entrance to GOMA. It conveys the feels and sounds of the sculpture, along with its historical background. Accessible via towrow.qagoma.qld.gov.au

Ellis Hurch teaching

“QUICK’N’DIRTY Tips for Artists” is a free professional development for emerging and mid-career regional artists, to be run by well-known Canberra artist Ellis Hutch via two Zoom sessions. Session 1 deals with resources and support networks Insurance and legal support Tax for creatives, while Session 2 deals with writing about work, exhibiting, funding applications and promoting work online. 1-3pm, September 30 and October 7, bookings here.

BANGARRA Dance Theatre’s David Page Music Fellowship provides two Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander composers and musicians in the early stages of their career with the opportunity to be part of Bangarra’s “Creative Life Cycle” and work in a multi-art form, professional, culturally safe and collaborative work environment. Information and applications by 5pm on Tuesday, October 5, here

 

 

Helen Musa

