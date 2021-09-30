Artsday / Sally launches new composition

COMPOSER Sally Greenaway is hosting a live stream premiere of her new work “Don’t Forget Your Music!” at 8pm tomorrow, Friday, October 1, in a free digital concert. Instrumentalists are David Shaw (flute), Philip Arkinstall (clarinet), Edward Neeman (piano), Barbara Jane Gilby (violin), Timothy Wickham (violin), Iska Sampson (viola) and Samuel Payne (cello). It’s open to the public here and there’ll be a virtual drink immediately after the show here.

YET another submission deadline from the Capital Arts Patrons’ Organisation auction, which, scheduled for October 30, has been postponed to March. But the annual CAPO grants round goes on, with 20 grants amounting to about $32,000 on offer. Applications to capital.artspatrons@gmail.com by midnight, October 18. Application details at capo.org.au

PHOTOACCESS is today (September 30) launching a new book “Installation View”, a new account of photography in Australia by academics Martyn Jolly from the ANU and Daniel Palmer from RMIT eminent photographic historian, Helen Ennis, will do the honours and preside over an online conversation with the authors before taking questions from the audience from 4.30pm here.

THE Positive Poster Lab is a new creative lockdown activity in which Gungahlinites are invited to make a poster with a message they most need to hear right now to share on Instagram at @PostivePosterLab Local artists Sally Holliday and Tom Campbell have created a series of prompts and video tutorials available at belcoarts.com.au/positive-poster and will be running a free virtual working bee on from 10am-11.30am on Sunday, October 17 here. Inquiries to Michele Grimston, Gungahlin Programs Officer at michele@belcoarts.com.au or 0403 929739.

APPLICATIONS close on October 3 for Canberra-raised cabaret star Queenie Van de Zandt’s creative coaching sessions, to run from October 11 to December 13 through her Australian Musical Theatre Academy. Her one-to-one classes range from developing skills in marketing, social media and other business skills in showbiz. Applications and information via amta.net.au

EXPRESSIONS of interest open today, Thursday, September 30 for three $15,000 “City Commissions” where local artists will work with a community group to develop artwork that responds to the pandemic. Open to all ACT based independent artists or groups, the project is being managed by Contour 556. Submissions close on October 28 and Zoom information sessions will be held on Thursday 7 October 7, 11 and 20. Information packs are here or by emailing info@contour556.com.au

EVEN the House on the Hill is getting into the click and collect world with takeaway Australian Parliament House high teas suitable for dining at home or a picnic outdoors. Contactless pick up is available from the underground public car park between 11am and 2pm on October 3 and 4 then October 9 and 10. Orders here.