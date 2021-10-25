Artsday / Singing the (out-of-lockdown) blues

MERCURE Canberra is breaking out of lockdown with its “VIP Blues Night”, a new live music experience with Canberra blues band Key Grip serenading patrons in in their own private hotel balcony and others sitting at picnic sites available on the lawns. Courtyard Gardens, 39 Limestone Avenue, Braddon, 6.30pm-9.30pm, Friday, October 29. Bookings for room packages and picnic spots essential here or by calling 6243 0000.

“YOU Are Here” is running a pilot Resilience Program called “Good Company”, a small grants program designed to turn businesses all over Canberra into places where art happens. Artists can apply for a $5000 grant that will support 12 artists to produce an in-person arts event between January-April. Round 1 for events in January is open from today (October 25) to November 15, while Round 2 opens on November 22, Round 3 on December 20 and Round 4 on January 24. Information night 5.30pm Wednesday, October 27 here and questions can be directed to producers@youareherecanberra.com.au

Echo Theatre has announced the cast of “Ruthless! The Musical”, to be staged as part of Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre’s 2022 season in February. Seen at Perform Australia Theatre in 2018, the show tells the story of eight-year-old Tina, who would absolutely kill to play the lead in her school play. Ruthless Tina will be played by Jessy Heath, with Jenna Roberts as her mum. Bookings will open when the season is announced in late November.

UNDER the Morrison government’s National Indigenous Visual Arts Action Plan released late last week, 80 indigenous arts centres in regional and remote Australia will have access to high-speed broadband, helping artists to build new audiences and markets. Along with the NBN connections the scheme includes $5 million a year to implement the plan, a national rollout of digital labelling for artworks and products to protect the authenticity of artists’ products and seek resale royalties overseas.

YOU’LL need to hurry for this one. Canberra’s snazzy Romanian-style band, Super Rats play classic “lautari”– music from the backstreets of Bucharest featuring the 145-string cimbalom with violin, accordion and bass, They’ll be performing at the Yellow House, The Hive, 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, from 3pm-6pm on Sunday, December 5. Book here