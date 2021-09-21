Artsday / ‘Swan Lake’ takes a leap into TV

THE Australian Ballet’s “At Home with Ballet” TV is back, with Graeme Murphy’s “Swan Lake” now available to stream free here until October 6. Meantime principal artists Adam Bull and Amber Scott will team up for a watch party Q&A on Instagram from 7pm this Thursday, September 23 here.

KIRSTY Budding has announced the virtual Canberra Youth Acting Awards for children, teens or young adults under 25. It’s a monologue performance competition open to Canberra (and surrounding NSW) performers ages 5-25, with awards and prizes. Registrations are now open here until October 3, then the entries and the awards night may be viewed here.

SAD news from the Canberra Symphony Orchestra, which has now cancelled all spring programming from September to November, including Llewellyn Three: “Celestial Visions”, Llewellyn Four: “Transformations”, Jayson Gillham in Recital, Sally Walker in Recital, Australian Series’ “Reclaiming the Night”, Chamber Classics “Old Friends and Reimagined Winds”. But hope lies ahead, with plans for the outdoor CSO Summer Prom to go ahead on December 3.

FURTHER sad news, this time from the Capital Arts Patrons’ Organisation that the annual CAPO auction, scheduled for Saturday, October 30, has had to be postponed, possibly to early February or March 2022. But fear not, the annual CAPO grants round goes on, with 20 grants amounting to about $32,000 on offer. Applications to capital.artspatrons@gmail.com or MBE, Suite 954, M Centre, 11 Palmerston Lane, Manuka, by October 4 at midnight. Details of how to apply via capo.org.au

BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival continues its wicked conversations at 6pm this Wednesdays, September 23, with US crime writer Karin Slaughter in conversation with Andy Muir. Slaughter’s gritty “False Witness” of two sisters who do something terrible that comes back to haunt and hunt them many years later. Accessible here